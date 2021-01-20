Watches of Switzerland Group plc (WOSG.L) (LON:WOSG) Sets New 12-Month High at $667.00

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (WOSG.L) (LON:WOSG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 667 ($8.71) and last traded at GBX 645 ($8.43), with a volume of 262649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 650 ($8.49).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group plc (WOSG.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Watches of Switzerland Group plc (WOSG.L) alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 562.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 404.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 41.61.

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (WOSG.L) Company Profile (LON:WOSG)

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 113 stores in the United Kingdom and 22 stores in the United States, as well as through five transactional websites under the Mono-Brand Boutiques, Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths, and Mayors brand names.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group plc (WOSG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group plc (WOSG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.