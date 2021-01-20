Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.38). Wave Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($1.65) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($3.57). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. The business had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 46,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

WVE stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,227. The firm has a market cap of $448.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.35. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

