Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Short Interest Update

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Wayside Technology Group news, Director John R. Mccarthy acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,629.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dale Richard Foster acquired 2,500 shares of Wayside Technology Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.77 per share, for a total transaction of $51,925.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,016.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,295 shares of company stock worth $194,820 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSTG. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 37,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSTG opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. Wayside Technology Group has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $84.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $22.19.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

