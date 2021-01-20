WazirX Trading 17.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 20th. One WazirX token can currently be bought for $0.0982 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges. WazirX has a market cap of $22.53 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00046211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00119902 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00072521 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00256732 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00064418 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s total supply is 992,500,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,483,956 tokens. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx.

WazirX Token Trading

WazirX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

