Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 87.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,151 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $18,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 661,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 141,172 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.15.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $294.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.35.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

