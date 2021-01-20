Wedbush Weighs in on Progress Software Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) – Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Progress Software in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Progress Software’s FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.77 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $42.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average is $39.03. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 14,177 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

