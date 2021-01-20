Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (VOD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON: VOD) in the last few weeks:

1/18/2021 – Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) was given a new GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) was given a new GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) was given a new GBX 159 ($2.08) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) was given a new GBX 192 ($2.51) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) was given a new GBX 159 ($2.08) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) was given a new GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2020 – Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) was given a new GBX 192 ($2.51) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 127.16 ($1.66) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 126.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 117.68. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 157.86 ($2.06).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

