Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (VOD)

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2021

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON: VOD) in the last few weeks:

  • 1/18/2021 – Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on the stock.
  • 1/14/2021 – Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on the stock.
  • 1/7/2021 – Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) was given a new GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/6/2021 – Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on the stock.
  • 1/5/2021 – Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) was given a new GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/17/2020 – Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) was given a new GBX 159 ($2.08) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/14/2020 – Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) was given a new GBX 192 ($2.51) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/11/2020 – Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) was given a new GBX 159 ($2.08) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/9/2020 – Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on the stock.
  • 12/7/2020 – Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on the stock.
  • 12/7/2020 – Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) was given a new GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/26/2020 – Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) was given a new GBX 192 ($2.51) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 127.16 ($1.66) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 126.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 117.68. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 157.86 ($2.06).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

