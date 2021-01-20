Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ping Identity (PING)

Ping Identity (NYSE: PING) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/12/2021 – Ping Identity had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Ping Identity was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

1/6/2021 – Ping Identity was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ping Identity Holding Corp. is a pioneering Intelligent Identity company. It provides flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Ping Intelligent Identity(TM) platform provides customers, employees, partners and increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

1/5/2021 – Ping Identity had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Ping Identity was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

Shares of Ping Identity stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,631. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average of $30.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -461.14, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,580,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,132,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $132,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,134,540 shares of company stock valued at $136,354,371 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

