Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 7,056 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up 1.5% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.17% of Roper Technologies worth $78,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 128.6% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.90.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $414.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $421.93 and its 200 day moving average is $414.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

