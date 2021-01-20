Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $42,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $26,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $39,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV opened at $112.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

