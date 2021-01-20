Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Omnicom Group worth $16,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 55,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 74,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OMC opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average of $56.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Huber Research upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

