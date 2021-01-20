Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 3,446 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Security Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $83.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.79 and a 200-day moving average of $71.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $85.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

