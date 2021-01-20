Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,084 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.07% of Aflac worth $23,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,751,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,239,000 after acquiring an additional 628,922 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Aflac by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 297,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 123,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in Aflac by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 45,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,345 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AFL opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.36. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $53.39.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

