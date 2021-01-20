Wells Fargo & Company Increases The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $70.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCHW. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $62.04. The company has a market capitalization of $111.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.81.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $145,698.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,854.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,341,961 shares of company stock valued at $64,670,343 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 187.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

