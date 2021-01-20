Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Raised to $38.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson raised Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.94.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,947,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,520,395. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.84. The company has a market capitalization of $134.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.41, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,072,000. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 58,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,123,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,422,000 after acquiring an additional 175,587 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

