Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GDO)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:GDO opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.35. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

