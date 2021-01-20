Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:IGI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) declared a dividend on Friday, January 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of IGI opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $34,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.