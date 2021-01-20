Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of PAI opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.60.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

