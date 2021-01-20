Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.52

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.52 and traded as high as $3.05. Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 615,230 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 492.20 and a quick ratio of 492.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. The company has a market cap of $178.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.62.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 184.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. This is an increase from Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,686,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 300,432 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 13.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 54.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 290,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 102,957 shares during the last quarter. 33.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

