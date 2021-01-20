Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

MNP opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

