Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Short Interest Down 17.6% in December

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 341,400 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 414,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 292,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Western Copper and Gold stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,635. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25. Western Copper and Gold has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.53.

WRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Western Copper and Gold from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Copper and Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Western Copper and Gold stock. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 943,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000. Sprott Inc. owned 0.70% of Western Copper and Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

