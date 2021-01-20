Wey Education plc (WEY.L) (LON:WEY) Shares Gap Down to $41.00

Wey Education plc (WEY.L) (LON:WEY) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.00, but opened at $38.00. Wey Education plc (WEY.L) shares last traded at $37.60, with a volume of 381,824 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 32.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 27.74. The stock has a market cap of £52.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00.

In other Wey Education plc (WEY.L) news, insider Jacqueline Daniell sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.46), for a total transaction of £350,000 ($457,277.24).

Wey Education plc (WEY.L) Company Profile (LON:WEY)

Wey Education plc provides online educational services using an Internet-based platform to deliver teaching to students at primary, secondary, and of sixth-form age worldwide. It operates two school brands, InterHigh, an online school and Academy 21, which provides alternative education potions for other schools and businesses.

