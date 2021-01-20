WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) (LON:SMWH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,209.40

WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) (LON:SMWH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,209.40 and traded as high as $1,635.00. WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) shares last traded at $1,555.00, with a volume of 324,504 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,565.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,209.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81.

In other WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) news, insider Robert Moorhead sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,531 ($20.00), for a total transaction of £9,660.61 ($12,621.65).

About WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) (LON:SMWH)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

