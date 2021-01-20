White Metal Resources Corp. (WHM.V) (CVE:WHM) Shares Gap Up to $0.09

White Metal Resources Corp. (WHM.V) (CVE:WHM) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.09, but opened at $0.11. White Metal Resources Corp. (WHM.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.28 million and a P/E ratio of -105.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06.

White Metal Resources Corp. (WHM.V) Company Profile (CVE:WHM)

White Metal Resources Corp., a development stage Company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Provinces of Ontario and Newfoundland, Canada as well as in Namibia in Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Shebandowan project comprising the Vanguard property with 99 boundary and single cell mining claims covering an area of 2,107 hectares (ha); and the Far Lake property with 84 single cell mining claims covering an area of 6,269 ha located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for White Metal Resources Corp. (WHM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Metal Resources Corp. (WHM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.