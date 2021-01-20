William Hill plc (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

William Hill plc (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of William Hill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of William Hill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. HSBC cut shares of William Hill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of William Hill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

WIMHY stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 2.28. William Hill has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $16.14.

About William Hill

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.

