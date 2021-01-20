Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.72

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.72 and last traded at $69.72, with a volume of 3076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $426.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $797,100.00. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $840,600.63. Insiders sold a total of 36,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,042 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

