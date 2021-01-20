Wipro Limited (WIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 22nd

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd.

Wipro has increased its dividend payment by 25.1% over the last three years.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. Wipro has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Investec lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

