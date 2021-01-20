Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) PT Raised to GBX 4,880

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,785 ($49.45) to GBX 4,880 ($63.76) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price objective on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,889 ($63.88) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) from GBX 3,950 ($51.61) to GBX 5,850 ($76.43) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,123.47 ($53.87).

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) stock traded up GBX 43.93 ($0.57) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,493.93 ($58.71). 161,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,536.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,803.42. The firm has a market cap of £3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.45. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,904 ($64.07).

About Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

