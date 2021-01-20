Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WZZAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of WZZAF stock remained flat at $$60.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.95. Wizz Air has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $64.44.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

