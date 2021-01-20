Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Shares Up 7.3%

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) shot up 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $16.09. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

WZZZY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. HSBC raised Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,850.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.66.

Wizz Air Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WZZZY)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

