WJ Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,392 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. The Boeing accounts for 0.9% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. 140166 upped their target price on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.07.

Shares of BA stock opened at $210.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.09. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

