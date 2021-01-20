WNS (NYSE:WNS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WNS. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. WNS currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.64.

WNS opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. WNS has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $75.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,973,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,436,000 after purchasing an additional 650,148 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,058,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 181,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. 99.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

