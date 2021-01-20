Woodbrook Group (OTCMKTS:WDBG) Stock Price Up 100%

Woodbrook Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDBG)’s share price shot up 100% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84.

Woodbrook Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WDBG)

Woodbrook Group Holdings Inc provides investment and strategic planning advisory services. It offers services in the areas of portfolio management, mid and long term investment management, alternative investments, lump sum investments, education fee planning, wealth planning, retirement planning, structured product building, and qualifying recognized overseas pension scheme and financial review.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodbrook Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodbrook Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.