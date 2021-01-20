Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) EVP Sells $206,262.38 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total value of $206,262.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard Harry Sauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $285,735.00.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $5.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $226.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,488,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,295. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $259.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.90 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.19 and its 200 day moving average is $213.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Workday from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

