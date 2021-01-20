Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Raymond Joseph Chess Sells 4,853 Shares

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $118,704.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Raymond Joseph Chess also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Raymond Joseph Chess sold 10,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $247,700.00.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.75. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $30.99.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 47.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,153 shares during the period. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,521,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,466,000 after acquiring an additional 633,437 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 605.9% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 729,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after acquiring an additional 626,463 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 287.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after acquiring an additional 452,273 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

