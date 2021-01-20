Wownero Price Hits $0.0486 on Exchanges (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 23.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded 56.2% lower against the US dollar. Wownero has a market cap of $1.73 million and $207,170.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0486 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00050344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00060924 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00118984 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.07 or 0.00533128 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org.

Wownero Coin Trading

Wownero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.