W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to report $77.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.20 million. W&T Offshore posted sales of $151.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $329.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $328.12 million to $330.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $396.00 million, with estimates ranging from $393.00 million to $398.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.82 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.40%.

WTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 2.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 584.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,989,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $345.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 3.16.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

