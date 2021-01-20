WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WW International Inc. provides weight management services. The company’s products and services are comprised of nutritional, activity, behavioral and lifestyle tools and approaches. It operates primarily in North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Other. WW International Inc., formerly known as Weight Watchers International Inc., is based in New York. “

Get WW International alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WW International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.31.

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. WW International has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $41.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.79.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.26 million. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WW International will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 312,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $9,707,616.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,917,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,933,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 15,232 shares of WW International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $345,004.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,391,672 shares of company stock valued at $40,372,535. Company insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP grew its holdings in WW International by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 59,288 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of WW International by 452.8% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 133,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 109,130 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WW International by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,290,000 after purchasing an additional 262,863 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in WW International by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in WW International by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WW International (WW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.