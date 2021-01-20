Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives $91.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WYNN. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $107.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $145.30.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.19) by ($3.85). The company had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.48 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $758,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,821,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,126 shares of company stock worth $1,795,287. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,852 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 225,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after acquiring an additional 57,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,802 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.