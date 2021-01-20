Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Get Xencor alerts:

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.93. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xencor will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xencor by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,982,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,413,000 after purchasing an additional 474,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xencor by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,767,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,802,000 after purchasing an additional 322,273 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Xencor by 58.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 731,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,381,000 after purchasing an additional 268,595 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xencor by 9.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after purchasing an additional 37,612 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xencor by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the period.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.