Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 22.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.13). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Atish Shah sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

