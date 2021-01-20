XP (NASDAQ:XP) Stock Price Up 8.8%

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) shares rose 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.32 and last traded at $43.31. Approximately 2,808,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 1,239,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.79.

XP has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.62.

XP (NASDAQ:XP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $238.15 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XP Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in XP during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of XP during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of XP during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of XP during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of XP by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

About XP (NASDAQ:XP)

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

