YIELD App (YLD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.67 Million

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 20th. One YIELD App token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular exchanges. YIELD App has a total market capitalization of $6.66 million and $1.67 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 39.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YIELD App alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00056418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.43 or 0.00508132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00040695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,308.41 or 0.03789762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00012988 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00015874 BTC.

About YIELD App

YIELD App (YLD) is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 33,320,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,984 tokens. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app.

YIELD App Token Trading

YIELD App can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YIELD App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YIELD App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.