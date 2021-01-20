YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Biogen by 35.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Biogen by 113.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mirova grew its stake in Biogen by 292.1% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $273.84 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.17 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Cowen lowered Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Biogen to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities lowered Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Biogen from $342.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.97.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

