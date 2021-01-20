YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,731 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Chevron by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,879,000 after purchasing an additional 716,664 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Chevron by 5,030.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,084,000 after purchasing an additional 695,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chevron by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,293,455,000 after purchasing an additional 328,678 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron stock opened at $94.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.11 and a 200 day moving average of $83.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $115.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.27.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

