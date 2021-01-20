YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $402,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $589,000.

Shares of UL opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $63.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.85.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

