YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.67.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $360.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $160.35 and a 52 week high of $401.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $359.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.28.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.05, for a total transaction of $3,670,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,819,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 17,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.98, for a total transaction of $6,579,092.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,024,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,049 shares of company stock valued at $21,314,267. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

