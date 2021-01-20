YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,011,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,363,000 after acquiring an additional 44,641 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Raymond James by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,118,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,701 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,113,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22,252 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 512.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 642,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,751,000 after purchasing an additional 537,602 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $103.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.31 and a 200 day moving average of $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $105.18.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $323,990.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,315.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $59,362.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,357 shares of company stock worth $8,390,555. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.73.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

