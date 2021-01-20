Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the December 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 466,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of DAO opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of -0.41. Youdao has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $47.70.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($7.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.70) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $131.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Youdao will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Youdao during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Youdao in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Youdao in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Youdao in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Youdao during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. 14.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Macquarie started coverage on Youdao in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

