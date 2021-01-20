Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $103.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on YUM. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.53.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM stock opened at $107.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $110.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.17 and a 200 day moving average of $98.21.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total value of $257,408.22. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,387 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $352,315.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,828.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,523 shares of company stock worth $1,847,735. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 77.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.